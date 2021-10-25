Operators, Brothers and Sisters,

As you know, our country is under attack and the unconventional warfare tactics being executed against us have escalated to a breaking point.

As we have made clear in our previous statements and videos, we know that the proven ineffective and harmful mRNA nanotech injection mandate is the greatest failure of military leadership in United States history, at best. At worst, it is the most treasonous and devastating attack against the U.S. military and American people ever.

To be 100 percent clear, from this point forward, anyone who continues to be involved in enforcing this unscientific, unconstitutional and fascist mandate will be held personally accountable for treason and Crimes Against Humanity.

The Supreme Court has made it very clear that it is up to the individual to know which orders and laws are unconstitutional and unlawful.

All of us have sworn an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States. Therefore, if you are still complying, you ar…