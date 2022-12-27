Here’s another 20-minute voice message…

Many people are too afraid to confront the shadow / evil forces that are dominating the world. When a critical mass of people acknowledge verifiable evil, we can then transcend the old corrupted paradigm. The technologies that they are using to enslave us can be used to free us… Audio Here.

Thank you for all the emails and valuable input.

Your critique is very helpful and much appreciated… even the mean comments… love it all…

Keep the faith, we will transcend these evil bastards…

Much Gratitude & Respect,

David