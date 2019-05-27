Editor's Note: The following is an adapted excerpt from David DeGraw's investigative series: Global War Profiteers Vs. The People of the United States. You can download the full 88-page report in PDF format for an amount of your choosing here.

OPENING STATEMENT

According to United States government documents, since 1998, the Office of the Inspector General has reported $21 Trillion in unaccounted for money.

As unbelievable and absurd as that sounds, the actual total of unaccounted for money at the Pentagon is most likely significantly more than $21 trillion.

Researchers are unable to get data for every year of military spending, many Pentagon agencies do not have any publicly available records, hundreds of thousands of transactions have been erased, and an estimated millions of transactions do not have any traceable record.

As you will see in detail throughout this series of reports, not only have trillions of taxpayer dollars been knowingly dumped into a shockingly unaccountable black hol…