Pfizer Docs Prove Crimes Against Humanity
Pfizer & FDA lied to the world, time to hold them accountable
Army surgeon whistleblower Dr. Theresa Long said “the Pfizer Biodistribution Study, which has now been released by the FDA under court order, shows that the mRNA in COVID shots circulates throughout the body, collecting in the brain, lungs, liver, heart, spleen, bone marrow, kidneys, ovaries, thyroid and pituitary gland.”
Just as Lt. Col. Long said they did when she blew the whistle in September 2021:
“The shots carry mRNA that causes the recipient to create trillions of spike proteins. This is a problem for five reasons.”
“First, it turns out that the spike proteins are not remaining locally in the (shoulder) injection site but have been found circulating in the blood and in virtually all organs of the body.”
“Second, the spike proteins themselves have been shown to be pathogenic (disease causing) attaching to endothelial, pulmonary and other cells, forming clots and attacking heart cells.”
“Third, the spike proteins and their lipid nanoparticles cross the blood brain barrier, with unknow…