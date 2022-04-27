Army surgeon whistleblower Dr. Theresa Long said “the Pfizer Biodistribution Study, which has now been released by the FDA under court order, shows that the mRNA in COVID shots circulates throughout the body, collecting in the brain, lungs, liver, heart, spleen, bone marrow, kidneys, ovaries, thyroid and pituitary gland.”

Just as Lt. Col. Long said they did when she blew the whistle in September 2021: