~ Originally published in 2015 here.

When I hear friends and family members arguing and taking sides between cops and African Americans who live in poverty-stricken cities, it sickens me to the core. One thing that I have learned very clearly: cops and inner-city African Americans have much more in common with each other than they have in common with the people who created the conditions in which they both toil. We are all suffering under the same corrupt system. Let’s not let divide and conquer policies and propaganda destroy us.

The rioting in Baltimore in response to the death of Freddie Gray, an African American man who died while in police custody, is the latest incident in a series of tragic events that are deeply dividing Americans along racial lines. Sadly, this is all playing out in a very predictable way. As I wrote last year prior to the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri: