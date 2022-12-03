We have so much powerful video content that we will be releasing… a series of long-form videos and many short social media style clips.

The best way for us to share short videos so you can easily download them is via Telegram.

Just set up a new account - https://t.me/indefenseofhumanity

The long-form videos will primarily be about the unconventional warfare tactics deployed against us and civilian combat readiness, with a series of written reports that will further flesh it all out.

Long-form content will be on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/user/POGSOFCOM

We need to hire an in-house full-time video editor ASAP.

If you can afford to help us out, please donate here.

Everything is intense and moving fast over here… any support is much appreciated!

Enjoy your weekend,

David