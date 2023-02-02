As many people have been saying for a long time now, independent communities that are self-sufficient for basic necessities are needed to free ourselves from oppressive centralized systems.

I have worked on self-sufficient community projects and know people living in them who are successfully leading by example.

I have primarily lived in Manhattan and Los Angeles, so I’m not someone who wants to live away from major cities or the ocean, but I am now reluctantly concluding that a move to a rural area is absolutely necessary and strongly feel a sense of urgency that aware people must unite in well-defended rural self-sufficient communities now, away from coastlines, for the following reasons:

1) National governments are moving to lock us into a Central Bank Digital Currency as quickly as possible, which will control how we can spend money, our activities, movement and transportation will be significantly restricted, and the “Smart City” plans are a terrifying dystopian nightmare for …