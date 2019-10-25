Social media censorship & suppression has become utterly absurd!!

I have so much vital info to put out but very few people see my posts. It would be more effective if I stood on a street corner and read the posts out loud.

Any information that can unite the American people on solutions and core issues of systemic corruption is targeted for suppression.

Unless you're posting two-party partisan groupthink or divide & conquer divisiveness of some sort, the Algo Thought Police stomp your posts down.

I have helped build & organize massive global movements using social media and now it is algorithmically designed to suppress any movement that is not sanctioned by the two-party oligarchy.

It's complete tyrannical BULLSHIT!!!

Being censored like this is outrageously frustrating... and when you complain about it people just think you're weird.

I'm over it.

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