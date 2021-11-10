Apologies for the lack of emails lately. Working around the clock on many fronts. Much more to come soon…

Thanks to the POG squad I have been posting short video clips via Facebook stories daily… and that turned into a censorship war. We now have “facebook” insiders who have been doing a great job of keeping my account up.

However, someone apparently didn’t get the memo and they blocked my account over the weekend and hit me with new 30-day suspension. Then, we had to clear shit through our people… now the account is reactivated.

It was highly enjoyable to escape the suspension though. I posted two short videos in response to the whole thing…

1) Delta Survival School Operator taking handcuffs off - watch here.

2) POG SOF COM American Freedom Fighters Fuck the NWO Fascists - watch here.

There are 2 reasons I prioritize & use Facebook:

1) to communicate directly with the surveillance state & many private “contractors.”

2) try to communicate with many people that I know & love to get…