I am not going to be w/ any family members this Thanksgiving because we are at war fighting to save lives, to save our children, so here's a Thanksgiving update for my extended family & loved ones:

First off, no matter what your perspective or opinion is on the present crisis, I love you and have compassion for you. As someone who knows Psychological Operations well, I know the fight is not fair. The relentless repetition of misinformation and the A.I. machine-learned manipulation of individual-specific confirmation biases mixed with the strategic censorship of life-saving information have most people cheering on their own demise. It is a tragedy of biblical proportions.

We are now officially in WWIII. You must save your children NOW.

As unbelievable as it may sound to naïve and heavily propagandized minds, Gates, Fauci et al are well-proven global terrorists who are part of the so-called “New World Order.” To be 100% clear, they are part of a -- technically speaking -- fascist terrorism…