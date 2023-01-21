This is an accurate, timely, clear and concise summation of the historical roots of the top of the reigning global power pyramid and our present crisis. This post features a report that was written in 2004, which I added updates to tying it to our present crisis.

“The global oligarchy spares no pains in promoting the belief that it does not exist, but the success of its disappearing act depends on equally strenuous efforts on the part of a public anxious to believe in egalitarian fictions and unwilling to see what is hidden in plain sight.”

- Michael Lind, adapted from To Have and to Have Not