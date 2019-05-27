The Government Accountability Office recently released their "2019 High-Risk List." As usual, many Pentagon areas of operation were flagged as being "most vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse."

Here is a list of the most egregious Pentagon-related offenders:

DOD Financial Management

DOD Weapon Systems Acquisition

DOD Business Systems Modernization

DOD Support Infrastructure Management

DOD Approach to Business Transformation

Government-wide Personnel Security Clearance Process

Ensuring the Cybersecurity of the Nation

Strengthening Department of Homeland Security Management Functions

Ensuring the Effective Protection of Technologies Critical to U.S. National Security Interests

VA Acquisition Management

DOE’s Contract Management for the National Nuclear Security Administration

DOD Contract Management

Managing Risks and Improving VA Health Care

Management of Federal Oil and Gas Resources

Transforming EPA’s Processes for Assessing and Controlling Toxic Chemicals

If you are wondering how trillions of tax do…