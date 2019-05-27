The Pentagon Dominates GAO's 2019 High-Risk List, For Past 25 Years They "Cannot Accurately Account For & Report On Spending or Assets"
The Government Accountability Office recently released their "2019 High-Risk List." As usual, many Pentagon areas of operation were flagged as being "most vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse."
The Government Accountability Office recently released their "2019 High-Risk List." As usual, many Pentagon areas of operation were flagged as being "most vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse."
Here is a list of the most egregious Pentagon-related offenders:
DOD Financial Management
DOD Weapon Systems Acquisition
DOD Business Systems Modernization
DOD Support Infrastructure Management
DOD Approach to Business Transformation
Government-wide Personnel Security Clearance Process
Ensuring the Cybersecurity of the Nation
Strengthening Department of Homeland Security Management Functions
Ensuring the Effective Protection of Technologies Critical to U.S. National Security Interests
VA Acquisition Management
DOE’s Contract Management for the National Nuclear Security Administration
DOD Contract Management
Managing Risks and Improving VA Health Care
Management of Federal Oil and Gas Resources
Transforming EPA’s Processes for Assessing and Controlling Toxic Chemicals
If you are wondering how trillions of tax do…