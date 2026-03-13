Our people are being destroyed for lack of knowledge.

They know not what “they” do.

We have compassion for everyone, whatever your political opinions may be, because we understand the all-out unconventional war that has been unleashed upon all of us.

If we do not understand the capabilities of the all-pervasive technologies that are around us, and deployed against us, we will be enslaved by them.

Welcome to the Cognitive Jungle.

Humanity has been deemed obsolete.

As 25-years of extensive scientific, military and government documents prove, the Convergence of man (biology) and machine (technology) is being carried out, without Informed Consent, for total control over humanity and all biological life, as a power grab by those who have Convergent Technologies that the masses do not know exists.

Homo sapiens are being phased out. Our cells are being infected and transfected by nano-technology to monitor and modulate every molecule in our body, as the engineers of Directed Evolution seize control over the building blocks of life and all physical matter.

“The impacts of technologies controlling this realm cannot be overestimated: control of nano-scale matter is control of nature’s elements.” – U.S. National Science Foundation, 2001 [source]

National Science Foundation (NSF) 2019 “Nano2” slide presentation :

Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz, Bio-Nano Convergence Engineer, founder of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT):

“The human body is no longer just a biological entity – it’s becoming a networked platform, where cells, neurons, and even DNA can be interfaced with digital systems, raising profound questions about who controls the essence of our existence .”

As the National Science Foundation and Department of Commerce originally described “Nano-Bio (NBIC) Convergence” in 2002:

“The phrase ‘convergent technologies’ refers to the synergistic combination of four major ‘NBIC’ (nano-bio-info-cogno) provinces of science and technology, each of which is currently progressing at a rapid rate: (a) nanoscience and nanotechnology;

(b) biotechnology and biomedicine, including genetic engineering;

(c) information technology, including advanced computing and communications;

(d) cognitive science, including cognitive neuroscience….” “Convergence of diverse technologies is based on material unity at the nanoscale and on technology integration from that scale. The building blocks of matter that are fundamental to all sciences originate at the nanoscale…. Science can now understand the ways in which atoms combine to form complex molecules, and how these in turn aggregate according to common fundamental principles to form both organic and inorganic structures. Technology can harness natural processes to engineer new materials, biological products, and machines from the nanoscale up to the scale of meters. The same principles will allow us to understand and, when desirable, to control the behavior both of complex microsystems, such as neurons and computer components, and macrosystems, such as human metabolism and transportation vehicles.” “At the nanoscale, atoms and simple molecules connect into complex structures like DNA, the subsystems of the living cell, or the next generation of microelectronic components. At the microscale, cells such as the neurons and glia of the human brain interact to produce the transcendent phenomena of memory, emotion, and thought itself…. The ability to control the genetics of humans, animals, and agricultural plants will greatly benefit human welfare, in accordance with a widespread consensus about ethical, legal, and moral issues….” [source PDF]

The previous excerpts were from a NSF 2002 report. Now, over two decades later, it is obvious that the general public was never informed and there was never any “widespread consensus about ethical, legal, and moral issues.”

The Grand Politics of Technoscience - Bringing Visibility to the Invisible: Towards A Social Understanding of Nanotechnology, 2003 :

“The ultimate goal of nanotechnology is controlling nature at its basic level, which would enable us to be even more successful than nature itself…. We have to become masters of matter at its most fundamental level, i.e. where it first materializes and organizes itself into a myriad of constellations: the molecular level. There, on the bottom line of present knowledge, awaits nothing less than another spectacular conquest for the troops of technoscience .”

Now, 23-years later, “the troops of technoscience” view humans as hackable animals and programmable robots.

They have data-mined and “mapped the Human Terrain” to “Hack,” “Master” and “Conquer the Human Domain.”

It is “the final and full victory,” as NATO described it; centralized control over every body, brain, nervous system, neuron, cell and molecule.

Hacking the Human Electro-Magnetic Anatomy

The Human Electro-Magnetic Anatomy (HEMA) is an intricate system of electrical and magnetic interactions, with Electro-Magnetic Fields (EMFs) playing a crucial role in physiological processes.

“Physiological processes are the biological, chemical, and physical functions that sustain life in organisms. These processes occur at multiple levels—from molecules and cells to organ systems and whole organisms—and are essential for maintaining homeostasis, the stable internal environment necessary for survival.” - Brave AI

The human body generates its own EMFs due to the movement of ions and electrical charges within cells, tissues and organs.

Bio-Electro-Magnetic interactions with external fields impact biological processes, disease susceptibility, overall health, energy and cognitive function.

As you will see throughout this series, EMFs and Electro-Magnetic Pulses (EMPs), pulses of precise frequencies – electricity, magnetism, light, sound, photonics, plasmonics, optogenetics, etc. – can bypass your senses and conscious awareness to modulate your overall physiological, biological and cognitive functioning; influencing your nervous system, emotions, attention, thoughts, decision making, overall perception, actions and behavior in imperceptible ways.

When you can control the frequencies around the body, you can control the body.

Instead of being puppets on strings, we are puppets on frequencies.

They can play your nervous system like a fiddle, and they are planning to play your neuronal networks like a symphony orchestra.

National Science Foundation, 2010, Nanotechnology Research Directions for Societal Needs in 2020:

“Bio-sensors: real-time monitoring and management of humans Sensors for Monitoring Human Health & Behavior Mid-term advances in diagnostics will involve… diagnostics that are integrated into biologic systems. This would include concepts such as sensors within humans’ cells and bodies that would provide constant information on biologic function (Shim et al., 2003). These sensors would allow the real-time monitoring and management of humans in any environment through wireless networks and in the same way that mechanical systems such as automobiles or airplanes are maintained. Constant feedback from biologic data would permit the immediate correction of abnormalities in an individual.” [source PDF]

Bio-Photonics & Optogenetics

Optogenomic Interfaces: Bridging Biological Networks With the Electronic Digital World , IEEE, NSF Grant, 2019 :

“This work was supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) under Grant CBET-1706050 and Grant CBET-1555720…. Recently, major breakthroughs in the field of genomics, embryonic stem cell (ESC) biology, optogenetics, and bio-photonics are enabling the control and monitoring of biological processes through light. By incorporating light-actuated and light-emitting proteins into cells, key biological processes at the subcellular level can be controlled and monitored in real time. …. In parallel to such developments, nanotechnology is providing the engineering community with a new set of tools to create novel nanoscale devices with unprecedented functionalities. These include, among others, plasmonic nanolasers with submicrometric footprint, plasmonic nanoantennas able to confine light in nanometric structures, or single-photon detectors with unrivaled sensitivity. …. Together, networks of nanoactuators and nanosensors can control and monitor biological processes at the subcellular level with unprecedented temporal and spatial accuracy. Optogenomic interfaces are light-mediated nano–bio interfaces that allow the control and monitoring of the genome and, thus, of all the cell functionalities , with (sub) cellular resolution and high temporal accuracy.”

The Internet of Bodies

“People will literally be part of a network. All the bodies, all the brains would be connected together to a network, and you won’t be able to survive if you are disconnected from the net, because your own body parts, your own immune system depends on being constantly connected to the colony, to the network.” – Yuval Harari, World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor

The 4th Industrial Revolution has already evolved beyond the Internet of Bodies to a more precisely targeted Internet of Behavior.

Internet of Behavior

The Internet Of Behavior Is The Next Trend To Watch, Forbes, 2023:

“The world of technology is changing rapidly, and with it comes the development of new communication protocols like the Internet of Behavior (IoB). IoB offers a revolutionary way to monitor, control and model human behavior. As tech leaders in this ever-evolving industry, we must stay ahead of upcoming trends so that we can take advantage of its many benefits. The Internet of Behavior IoB is a system that uses sensors and other technologies to monitor, analyze and predict human behavior. It combines artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, mobile applications, wearable devices, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), robotics automation systems and more into one comprehensive platform for collecting behavioral data from individuals or groups. The collected data can then be used for various purposes such as predictive analytics or automated decision-making processes. The primary benefit of using IoB technology is improved efficiency and productivity gains from automation enabled by predictive analytics. Leveraging AI algorithms for analyzing behavioral patterns in real time can help organizations make better decisions faster while reducing costs associated with manual labor or inefficient processes. The Internet of Behavior is a rapidly growing technology that has the potential to revolutionize how we interact with and understand our world…. IoB has been used in various industries such as healthcare, retail, finance, education, transportation and more. Protocols And Ecosystems Involved In IoB IoB works by connecting devices to each other through networks or protocols like Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). This connection allows for real-time data exchange between different systems, which can then be analyzed using AI algorithms…. Furthermore, this ecosystem also includes software platforms such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure which enable organizations to store large amounts of data securely in the cloud while providing scalability options when needed. Technologies Used To Implement IoB In order for IoB systems to work effectively, they must utilize several technologies, including sensors that detect changes in environmental conditions, communication protocols such as Wi-Fi or BLE, edge computing capabilities that allow for local processing, ML algorithms that analyze collected data, databases for storing information and APIs that facilitate integration with other applications or services. All these components come together to create an intelligent system capable of understanding user behavior patterns over time so it can make predictions about future actions based on past behaviors…. As the technology continues to evolve, we will see more sophisticated AI-based solutions emerging and greater emphasis on interoperability standards. Upcoming Trends In The Development And Use Of IoB Technology The development and use of IoB technology are rapidly evolving, with new trends emerging in the industry. AI-based solutions are becoming increasingly popular for automated behavioral analysis enabled by this technology. These solutions can help to identify patterns in user behavior that would otherwise be difficult to detect manually. This could include identifying potential security threats or uncovering customer preferences and insights from large datasets…. Interoperability standards are also being developed with increasing focus, allowing different platforms utilizing IoB technology to integrate seamlessly across different systems and networks. This will enable users to access data collected from multiple sources within one platform [all source intel], providing a comprehensive view of their behaviors over time….”

Internet of Behaviors, Precedence Research, December 2024:

“Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market Size, Share, and Trends 2024 to 2034 The global internet of behaviors (IoB) market size accounted for USD 456.50 billion in 2024, grew to USD 564.33 billion in 2025 and is predicted to surpass around USD 3804.80 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 23.62% between 2024 and 2034. The North America internet of behaviors (IoB) market size is calculated at USD 146.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 23.79% during the forecast year…. Businesses acquire information from customers by ‘sharing’ data amongst linked devices, which are then monitored in real time by a single computer. Location tracking, big data, and face recognition devices basically map client behavior. [Mapping the human terrain]…. By 2025, 40% of the world population [primarily wealthy 1st world populations where governments need the consent of the governed] would be subject to at least 1 IoB program (government or corporate) and digitally tracked in order to affect human behavior .”

Welcome to the 6th Domain of War:

The Human Domain, NBIC & Network-Centric Cognitive Warfare

As NATO summed up the situation in 2021:

“The Human Domain of operations could tentatively be defined as ‘the sphere of interest in which strategies and operations can be designed and implemented that, by targeting the cognitive capacities of individuals and/or communities with a set of specific tools and techniques, in particular digital ones, will influence their perception and tamper with their reasoning capacities, hence gaining control of their decision making, perception and behaviour levers in order to achieve desired effects.’… The human domain might well be the decisive domain…. The five first domains [land, sea, air, space and cyberspace] can give tactical and operational victories; only the human domain can achieve the final and full victory.”

NATO, The Three Swords, 2023:

“The 21st-Century Game Changer, Cognitive Warfare Cognitive warfare is a fact of the modern age and everyone, whether civilian or military, is a potential target…. Cognitive warfare is a structured and well-considered approach to target the human cognition of individuals, groups and societies in a way that affects their decision-making processes and ultimately their behaviour…. A cognitive attack directly targets the minds of civilians, meaning non-combatants. Unlike psychological operations, cognitive activities are not directed at our conscious mind, but at our subconscious mind, the main drivers of our behaviour: emotions. This takes place through hyper-personalized targeting integrating and exploiting neuroscience, bio-technology, information and cognitive techniques (NBIC), mainly using social media and digital networks for neuro-profiling and targeting individuals…. Although they often sound like ideas from a science-fiction film, cognitive attacks are not science fiction anymore. They are taking place already now, and these attacks will continue to become more sophisticated. LOOKING AT COGNITIVE activities in more detail, we can identify long-term campaigns taking place over several years, but also one-off activities. What both have in common is a structured approach to achieve a specific aim without the target becoming aware of an attack. Generally the damage is already done before the target realizes that it has been targeted. The reason why cognitive attacks go unnoticed by their targets is that cognitive activities bypass the conscious mind and directly target the subconscious of a person. In fact, within the subconscious mind, the primary target is the amygdala…. As the term suggests, our subconscious mind exists ‘beneath’ our conscious mind. Contrary to the conscious mind, the subconscious mind is always active; it never sleeps. It regulates our basic organic functions, our emotions and, surprisingly enough, most of our decision-making. The reason why most of our decisions are made by our subconscious is that our conscious mind uses a lot of energy, which causes it to reach the limits of its capacity quickly. Actually only five to ten percent of the decisions we make are rational decisions; for the rest, we rely on our subconscious decision-making, which is strongly influenced by repetition, automatisms, biases and fallacies. We tend to then use our conscious mind to justify, rationalize and explain our emotionally driven decision-making and behaviour. What cognitive attacks then do is exploit these emotions, automatisms, biases and fallacies in a way that affects our processes of making meaning of our surroundings, affecting not what we think but how we think. Adversaries do this in different ways, integrating and exploiting NBIC techniques…. The preferred way to do this is via social media and digital networks. Smart devices collect all manner of personal physiological information such as blood pressure, heart and breathing rate, skin temperature and so on. All this information is relevant to target people in the right moment, for example when they are tired, hungry, stressed or angry…. At the same time, it can provide a significant amount of physical and mental information that can be used for psychological and emotional manipulation or, in the hands of adversaries, microtargeting of individuals…. Currently… developments include ways to read thoughts and emotions , which can enable measurements of the effect of cognitive activities. Based on the result, models can be developed to improve decision-making, but also to identify weaknesses to exploit. THERE ARE OTHER RAPID DEVELOPMENTS… In nanotechnology we see the development of nanorobotics, nanosensors and nanoenergy sources making in-body processes possible. Bioartefacts linked to nanorobotics can stimulate perception, cognition and behaviour. In the field of biotechnology, there are encouraging developments in bioengineering, biogenomics and neuropharmacology. One of the most promising projects is the development of embedded synthetic DNA or sDNA. This can be a useful alternative to silicon semiconductors. Currently it is possible to store 2.14 × 106 bytes of data on sDNA. This organic material could enable human-machine interfaces and is often seen as the 47th human chromosome. [Also known as Human Artificial Chromosomes, (HACs).] In the field of neurocomputing, implants can be used to improve [/degrade] hearing and vision. Furthermore, neural nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream and make it possible to link the human brain directly (i.e. not intercepted by our senses ) to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process. IN CONCLUSION, it is important to reiterate that cognitive warfare is no longer science-fiction. Cognitive warfare is a fact of the modern age and everyone, whether civilian or military, is a potential target. Cognitive attacks are aimed at exploiting emotions rooted in our subconscious, bypassing our rational conscious mind. [short circuiting the neocortex, critical thought/cognitive function] This is achieved by exploiting biases, fallacies, emotions and automatisms, but also through nanotechnology, biotechnology and information technology. In cognitive warfare, the ultimate aim is to alter our perception of reality and deceive our brain in order to affect our decision-making. We are commonly unaware of such attacks before it is too late and they have already affected their targets. Therefore, we must protect ourselves by raising awareness and developing a system of indicators and warnings that can provide real-time information… The human mind is… the battlefield… and this means that every person is a potential target. [Primarily targeting civilian populations with national governments based on the consent of the governed.] Warfare is no longer a purely military concept; it has become much broader and more complex…. While other domains can provide tactical and operational victories, the human domain is the only domain in which we can secure a full victory .” [source PDF]

* * * * *

“If one party is at war with another, and the other party does not realize it is at war, the party who knows it’s at war almost always has the advantage and usually wins.”

– Sun Tzu, The Art of War

* * * * *

Unrestricted Warfare, 1999, foreword to the Shadow Lawn Press Edition, 2017:

“Unrestricted Warfare is the… manual for asymmetric warfare… waging of war, strategically and tactically, using weapons not limited to bullets, bombs, missiles, and artillery shells…. … impeding the enemy’s ability to wage war and to defend itself…. This is not a manual for achieving an overnight victory. Rather, it is a recipe for a slow but inexorable assault on an enemy’s institutions, often without the enemy’s knowledge that it is even being attacked. And this is the strategy set forth in Unrestricted Warfare, waging a war on an adversary with methods so covert at first and seemingly so benign that the party being attacked does not realize it’s being attacked…. As you read the following pages, a manual for the military humbling of the United States through nonmilitary means that most Americans will not even realize, you should understand that this is not just a ‘what if,’ but a reality.”

A New Generation of Unrestricted Warfare, 2016:

“The barrier between soldiers and civilians would fundamentally be erased, because the battle would be everywhere. … the battlefield had fundamentally changed. It was no longer a place where militaries met and fought; instead, society itself was now the battlefield … … our adversaries can now bypass the military domain completely and can directly attack how we live our lives…. Today we all now live on that battlefield — an unlimited zone of conflict that can reach each one of us in every aspect of our lives and work. The unconstrained notions of modern war articulated in Unrestricted Warfare have now arrived. Boundaries between soldiers and civilians, combatants and bystanders have all but disappeared in this dangerous new world.”

NATO, OTAN and Johns Hopkins University, 2020:

“Fall 2020, Cognitive Warfare: An Attack on Truth and Thought “The stated objective is to attack, exploit, degrade or even destroy how someone builds their own reality, their mental self-confidence, their trust in processes and the approaches required for the efficient functioning of groups, societies or even nations.” …. “From the attacker’s point of view, the most efficient action… is to encourage the use of digital tools that can disrupt or affect all levels of an enemy’s cognitive processes.” … “The various decision-making stages are targeted, starting with how information is taken in, which can be overwhelmed, how it is then filtered, which can be side-stepped, by altering how representations are constructed, by influencing memory storage, leading to inadequate decisions or by paralyzing the taking of action and making it difficult to alter objectives. Each of these phases is now understood, codified or even replaced by digital tools [ie. weaponized AI algorithms]. They can therefore be targeted.” …. “Cognitive Warfare is thus an unconventional form of warfare that uses cyber tools to alter enemy cognitive processes, exploit mental biases or reflexive thinking, and provoke thought distortions, influence decision-making and hinder actions, with negative effects, both at the individual and collective levels…. The second level is related more specifically to various fields of cognition, including for instance the decision/indecision dichotomy, cognitive errors and biases, perceptions and illusions, cybernetics and the absence or loss of control, influence and soft power, psychology and cyber psychology, interactions between users and systems, robotics and drones, autonomy and the ethics associated with new technologies, motivation and loss thereof (giving up and despair), morality and the clash of values, psychology and religion, the urgency of psychiatric support in cases of post traumatic care or after someone has snapped, cybersecurity and human reliability, and the cognitive aspects of Command and Control (C2) which involve a considerable number of other considerations, including multi-domain and multicultural aspects…. This has led some to think about how these guided approaches can be manipulated to allow for greater integration of human users within the system. The intention has gone from facilitating the user experience to instigating or even dictating how they behave .” [source PDF]

Cell phones, Smart Technologies, the Internet of Things/Bodies/Behavior, Bluetooth, WiFi, 5 & 6G, Google and popular social media platforms are weaponized, developed and optimized for Cognitive Warfare.

As operations have demonstrated, your sense of confusion and indecisiveness, your lack of energy and motivation, your feelings of fear, isolation, hostility and societal divisions are all core aspects of the strategic plan to breakdown your reality, your ability to process information, your ability to think and comprehend, your decision-making processes and overall belief system, to destabilize your identity, family unit, all relationships, social groups, community and country.

As NATO, OTAN and Johns Hopkins University described it in Fall 2020, Cognitive Warfare: An Attack on Truth and Thought:

“Destabilization [Demoralization, Confusion & Division] The first fundamental goal of Cognitive Warfare is to destabilize target populations. Destabilization is done by disrupting the organization and unity of a population’s systems and people. This results in a drastic drop in productivity and a loss of cooperation as that population is now overwhelmed by internal issues and less focused on reaching common goals. Perpetrators disrupt the organization and unity of their target populations by accelerating pre-existing divisions within groups of the population or introducing new ideas designed to pit different groups against each other and increase polarization…. [ie. Identity Politics] Some strategies of Cognitive Warfare that align with the goals of destabilization include, but are not limited to, the following: • Increase polarization

• Reinvigorate movements/issues

• Delegitimize government/leadership

• Isolate individuals/groups

• Disrupt key economic activities

• Disrupt infrastructure

• Confuse communication Destabilization Through Confusion Cognitive warfare campaigns may strive to destabilize populations of people by causing mass confusion. Chaos is bred when a population no longer knows what is right and who to trust.” [source PDF]

As you will see throughout this series, the latest advancements in Cognitive Warfare make 2016 – 2020 operations look tame in comparison.

In summation, the weaponization of PSYOPS and Behavioral Engineering, mixed with the development of Network-Centric Cognitive Warfare, bio-nanotech, the Internet of Things/Bodies/Behavior, cell phones, 5/6G and terahertz frequencies, is the enslavement of humanity.

Each one of us is now connected to weaponized AI that know us better than we know ourselves.

They have “mapped the human terrain,” including every aspect of your personal life, everything you communicate, your every heart beat, overall bio-metrics, emotions, and thoughts/brain frequencies.

As we will prove, everyone living in the continental United States already has Quantum Dots in their body, without Informed Consent.

Our Electro-Magnetic Anatomy is hacked, surveilled and monitored, then modulated in imperceptible ways.

Cognitive Warfare, NATO ACT Innovation Hub, 2020:

“Direct Weaponisation of NeuroS/T The objectives for neuroweapons in warfare may be achieved by augmenting or degrading functions of the nervous system, so as to affect cognitive, emotional and/or motor activity and capability (e.g., perception, judgment, morale, pain tolerance, or physical abilities and stamina)…. Many technologies can be used to produce these effects , and there is demonstrated utility for neuroweapons in both conventional and irregular warfare scenarios. At present, outcomes and products of computational neuroscience and neuropharmacologic research could be used for more indirect applications, such as… the classification and detection of human cognitive, emotional, and motivational states to augment intelligence or counter-intelligence tactics. Human/brain-machine interfacing neurotechnologies capable of optimising data assimilation and interpretation systems by mediating access to – and manipulation of – signal detection, processing, and/or integration are being explored for their potential to delimit ‘human weak links‘ in the intelligence chain…. Products of neuroscientific and neurotechnological research can be utilised to affect: 1) memory, learning, and cognitive speed;

2) wake-sleep cycles, fatigue and alertness;

3) impulse control;

4) mood, anxiety, and self-perception;

5) decision-making;

6) trust and empathy;

7) and movement and performance (e.g., speed, strength, stamina, motor learning, etc.). In military/warfare settings, modifying these functions can be utilised to mitigate aggression and foster cognitions and emotions of affiliation or passivity; induce morbidity, disability or suffering; and ‘neutralise’ potential opponents or incur mortality .” [source PDF]

Nano-Neural Brain/Cloud Interface via Unawareables

Smart watches, fitness trackers, smart rings, smart clothing, AR/VR headsets are all “wearables,” which are technologies that you put on your body.

Un-aware-ables are technologies that are inside your body, that you cannot sense is there (ie. nanotech, sensors, synthetic DNA, micro-electro-mechanical systems, Quantum Dots, hydrogel, etc.).

You are unaware of their existence, activities and influence.

Unawareables are Covert Nano-Assassins on a black op to hack your cells and hijack your DNA, body and brain.

As you will see, scientifically, we are now “hackable animals.”

Welcome to the Jungle 2.0

Scientifically, technologically we can be enslaved with unawareable nanotech in our body that interacts with frequencies in Smart Cities where we can be efficiently controlled, at scale, by centralized A.I. via the Terahertz bandwidth (6G) and “Neural-Nano-Robots.”

This all obviously sounds like a surreal dystopian sci-fi movie, which will be instinctively dismissed as fiction by the average civilian before rational analysis is applied, which is a significant obstacle to achieving a critical mass of Situational Awareness throughout targeted populations.

Intelligence Amplification, Joseph Carvalko, work supported by NATO Headquarters, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Innovation Hub, 2020:

“’Human Brain/Cloud Interface’ (BCI) Keywords: Genetic editing, CRISPR… transhuman, artificial intelligence, telemetry, molecular computer, unawareable, in-the-body technology, synthetic DNA, IQ, neural-nano-robots, brain-machine interface, brain/cloud interface, brain-computer interface, brain-to-brain interface, technology ethics…. Nano-Neural Brain Interface-Internet Unawareables, whether synthetic DNA or semiconductor driven devices, likely will employ, within the next generation, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), such as nano-sized robotic-motors to course through arteries for drug delivery, and eventually to provide a direct connection from the brain to the Internet… i.e., information communicated to the brain, not intercepted by the human senses of sight or sound, but bi-directionally between computer and human thought…. These devices will range in size from 10-9 meters (a few hundred atoms across) to 10-5 meters or the diameter of a white blood cell…. What makes nanotechnology revolutionary is that it allows engineers to assemble atom-by-atom and molecules-by-molecule, computational and signal processing architectures. In practice, the atom-by-atom constructions will take place using replicators, devices capable of growing themselves into usable supra-molecular structures, complexes or composites…. In the future these replicated artifacts, such as diamonoid structures, will house new synthetic biological modules, comprising sensors and logical arrays for measuring physiological activity or carrying out therapies. These modules may be put into position by MEMs or other means that operate as nanorobots. The latter may be used alongside sensors to measure conditions within metabolic pathways, that is, the series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell. Apropos to the topic of this paper, these devices will also be employed to transform how we gain and communicate information directly from the anatomy, specifically via neurons within the brain’s cortex. Synthetic DNA logic constructs, as compared to analogous semiconductors, are capable of novel morphological configurations, which are mechanically conformable, i.e., pliable and deformable, enabling cells or whole networks to adapt their form and fit within the context of an environment’s biophysical constraints. These would be likely embedded into nanorobots (NNB). An international consortium of biologists, engineers, and physicians, led by researchers at UC Berkeley and the US Institute for Molecular Manufacturing predicts the development of a ‘Human Brain/Cloud Interface’ (BCI), that connects brain cells to cloud-computing networks in real time. Significantly the central mechanism proposed would be based on NNB technology, which would connect between direct monitoring of the brain’s neural activity and external data storage. The BCI consortium proposed that the NNB will materialize in three assortments: endoneurobots, gliabots, and synaptobots. The NNB’s would be designed to: (1) breach of the blood–brain barrier (BBB), (2) enter the brain parenchyma, i.e., the functional tissue in the brain, which is comprised of cells for cognition and motor control… (3) ingress into brain cells, where they would auto-position; each type NNB taking their station within the proximity of a neuron. Along the axon initial segment the proposal is to develop an endoneurobot. Likewise, glial cells would be aligned with gliabots, and synapses aligned with synaptobots. These NNBs would wirelessly transmit up to ∼6 × 1016 bits per second of synaptic processed and encoded human–brain electrical information via fiber optics…. The concept of a synthetic biological module communicating over a wireless channel via nano-neural brain interface will not come without security concerns and social consequences. First it raises the potential that a multiplicity of sensing and control devices instantiated in individuals seconded by a government that would have the potential for the surreptitious acquisition of one’s innermost thoughts. It exposes individuals in communication with external databases, which may lead to greater intrusiveness raising privacy concerns. The combination of supercomputers and databases, may play a role in human decision making or at a certain level of complexity control an individual’s actions. These potentialities will be certain to compromise individual autonomy. Big Data could store one’s interiority at the neurological level, where thinking and feeling originates. In addition to opening a window into one’s psychological state, a two-way communication between a subject and a remote computer could become a tool or weapon to alter the subject’s perception and level of intelligence (e.g., mental acuity, processing speed, memory). This kind of technology will expose populations to increased corporate and governmental abuse, well beyond the malfeasance we experience with hackers and the damage done by breaches in organizational security involving personal records…. It’s incumbent on policymakers to plan, organize and prepare to deal with how these technologies will effect world order going forward…. Overtime innovation seeking a narrow range of objectives often converges…. the advances discussed will take many technology forms, such as anatomically embedded semiconductors networks, synthetic DNA adjuncts to brain function, as well as the direct communicative integration of the brain to supercomputers…. This could force a realignment of members of society, into disparate groups, those who would not have the intellect to meaningfully participate and those, even a relatively few, who might dominate the intellectual and political spheres within a society…. What is known is that human level machine intelligence, artificial intelligence… gene adjustment, synthetic DNA processors, neural-nanorobotics, and human brain/cloud interfacing, will change the worldwide social, and cultural landscape, including world alliances.” [source PDF]

You must defend yourself.

Follow the Science & Technology (S&T)

A Sense-Making Mission

In Defense of Humanity

We must close the ever-widening Knowledge Gap for civilians on S&T developments to achieve a critical mass with Situational Awareness (SA) on the rapidly shifting terrain of emerging Convergent Technologies (CT), as the evolving 5th and 6th Domains of War threaten our survival, Individual Autonomy and Cognitive Sovereignty.

The tip of the S&T spear is beyond our five senses and conscious awareness, and it is evolving faster than Moore’s Law.

To maintain your cognitive abilities and Decision-Making Capabilities, you have to defend yourself.

The Threat Landscape is vast and “explainability” issues are a significant obstacle. The convergence of sciences requires us to scale multidisciplinary mountains – from the Quantum Field and nanoscale up.

Guiding the masses through the Silicon Valley of Convergence, into the new paradigm, fearing no evil.

We have created this network to crowdsource the critical information that we need to navigate the unconventional warfare that is spiraling all around us.

Upcoming report: Overview & Source Material

This post is just a quick preview of a new series of scientific reports that completely dismantles the old paradigm and ushers in an entirely new paradigm.

We reveal many significant scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that have been suppressed and obscured from public awareness for many years.

To give a quick glimpse of where we are headed:

As we prove in detail, a significant percentage of what is taught at our top universities and published in peer-reviewed journals is fraudulent.

The Scientific Establishment Is A Colossal Fraud

One of many examples that we will cover:

The Electrodynamics of Bamboozlement

Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) is regarded as the “Crown Jewel” of the Scientific Establishment, as they proudly proclaim it to be “the most accurate and precisely tested theory in the history of physics,” with “theoretical predictions and experimental measurements often matching to more than 10 decimal places.”

Alas, QED is now proven to be incomprehensible mathematical bullshit.

We don’t need to rely on absurd mathematical theatrics or trust partial equations from “prestigious” ivory tower institutions and journals anymore.

Advancements in microscopy and spectroscopy have enhanced spatial, temporal, and spectral resolution, enabling unprecedented tests of fundamental physics, allowing real-time observation, precise characterization, and predictive modeling of dynamic behaviors across biological, material, and quantum systems.

Advancements in spectroscopy show us that the Scientific Establishment has no clothes.

Not only QED, most of the Copenhagen Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics, which is still taught at top universities worldwide, is fraudulent.

The Copenhagen Interpretation is a century-old PSYOP, primarily to hide clean abundant hydrogen-based energy and prevent many significant breakthroughs based on the unity of sciences and (re)unification of quantum and classical physics, as we will cover in detail.

The Copenhagen Interpretation set science back over 100 years and locked us into a Petroleum Prison.

The Rockefeller Foundation funded leading physicists and the Founding Fathers of the Copenhagen Interpretation, Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg, including the Copenhagen Institute for Theoretical Physics and the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.

Throughout the 1920s, physicists worldwide were given fellowships from the Rockefeller Foundation to study under Niels Bohr at the Copenhagen Institute.

As Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Murray Gell-Mann, renowned for being a pioneer in quantum mechanics, summed up the situation:

“Niels Bohr brainwashed a whole generation of physicists into thinking that the job of interpreting quantum theory was done 50 years ago.”

To clarify, that quote was said 50 years ago, which means this scientific PSYOP celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2025.

As it turns out, shockingly, Quantum Electrodynamics is the Crown Jewel of PSYOPS.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, the Scientific Titanic will be sunk, as we report on the Grand Unification of Quantum Mechanics and Classical Physics.

It cannot be said enough, we are in an entirely new paradigm of possibilities.

We have been in a new “unity of sciences” paradigm for at least the last two decades, unbeknownst to 99.99% of humanity.

The Oligarchy Dominance Hierarchy

Since the dawn of civilization, humanity has been subjugated in an Oligarchy Dominance Hierarchy that is fundamentally designed to consolidate wealth, power, knowledge, technology, energy, natural resources and basic necessities into as few hands as possible, which makes the masses dependent on their centralized systems for the necessities of life, for ever-increasing debt.

The Lords of Scarcity, S&T Gatekeepers

The oligarchy maintains their power by making people dependent upon them for the necessities of life. Therefore, any progress empowering decentralization and self-sufficiency is suppressed.

Empowering breakthroughs are often patented and discarded or classified and weaponized against the masses.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, at the end of fiscal year 2024 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had an all-time record 6,471 patent secrecy orders in effect, which are enforced globally by the World Trade Organization and their 166 member nations, representing over 98% of global trade.

As the Federation of American Scientists reported, an initially classified document from 1971 revealed that patents for “solar photovoltaic generators” were subject to restriction if they were “more than 20% efficient.”

Energy conversion systems were also subject to restriction if they offered conversion efficiencies “in excess of 70-80%.”

As we lay it out in scientific detail throughout this series, there are now multiple proven viable decentralized methods to generate abundant clean energy in alignment and synergy with nature.

“The forest products industry has identified nanotechnology as a means to tap the enormous undeveloped potential of trees as photochemical ‘factories’ that produce abundant sources of raw materials from sunlight and water.” – Agenda 2020 Technology Alliance, Technology Roadmap, 2010 [source PDF]

For another example, with nano-fabrication we can create and 3D/4D print anything on demand, using highly efficient and locally available raw materials that have precise properties, with programmable and morphable matter.

Bottom line, we now have viable, well-proven solutions for today’s major societal problems and can provide basic necessities to everyone for insignificant cost and minimal effort, in highly efficient ways.

With the rapid widespread development of new technologies that empower people to become completely self-sufficient for basic necessities, for minimal cost and effort, with decentralized, abundant energy, resources and raw materials, this millennia old paradigm of oligarchic centralized power is collapsing.

Since the 1st Industrial Revolution, we have been locked into an oppressive centralized energy system (oil, gas, coal and electricity grid), a Petroleum Prison, which has been highly inefficient, expensive and harmful to the environment, ecosystems and human health.

As the U.S. National Science Foundation has made clear, in document after document, highly advanced technologies have been available for at least the last two decades.

Instead of improving health, performance and extending lifespans, chronic disease, heart problems, cancers, neurological disorders and costs of living are skyrocketing as lifespans are rapidly declining.

It is an absolute Crime Against Humanity.

Once you understand the science and present proven technological capabilities, modern politics and economics become obsolete, and they are clearly exposed as the tyrannical divide and conquer distractions that they truly are.

“This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.” - John 3:19–21 (NIV) “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible - and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” - Ephesians 5:11–14 (NIV) “Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light.” - Genesis 1:3-5

Burying the Lede

The Unification of Science & Spirituality

Taping into Source: Coherence, Christ Consciousness & the Unified Field

The revelation of this new paradigm is opening the floodgates… a sea of plasma is pouring through, an ocean of charged particles, photons & electrons erupting from the source Electro-Magnetic Spectrum )))

LET THERE BE LIGHT )))

Aging, sickness, disease, hunger & fatigue are not natural .

They are all caused by a strategic disruption to our Molecular Communication System.

Strategically harmful frequencies, heavy metals, plastics, nanoparticles and toxic chemicals disrupt our molecular communication, significantly limiting our lifespan and inhibiting our senses, health, vitality/energy and cognitive function.

That is how the Crown Oligarchy has been controlling humanity.

Game Over for the Oligarchy Dominance Hierarchy

We know who is doing it, and we know how they are doing it.

Time to escape the Petroleum Prison.

De Oppresso Liber 🔱

Welcome to the New Paradigm.

We now have the capabilities to create paradise on earth, in our lifetime .