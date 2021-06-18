Dr. Peter McCullough has boldly acted with courageous strategic leadership throughout the pandemic to help save many lives. He is a true hero who has been in the trenches helping us organize life-saving operations across the U.S..

Please listen to what he has to say here:

“I can’t come out and say all this on national TV today or at any time.”

“What we learned over time is that we are under the application of a form of bio-terrorism that’s worldwide, that appears to have been many years in the planning.

The first wave of the bio-terrorism is a respiratory virus that spread across the world. It affected relatively few people, about one percent of many populations, but generated great fear.

The virus was responsible for deaths primarily in the frail and elderly, but in otherwise well people it was similar to the common cold, but that fear was used very quickly and surprisingly to generate tremendous influences in human life - lockdowns and all you know about.

Every single thing that was d…