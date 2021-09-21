The global Private Military Complex is about to launch a war against the people of the

United States.

The fog of war is going to be very thick. They will make it look like we are going to war with China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, which will have some truth to it, but the war against us will be driven by the global Private Military Complex.

Bottom line, the fascist global elite have partnered with China and corrupted elements at the top of the U.S. chain of command and are launching an all-out war against first world populations and seizing full control of national civilian militaries, and the American people are the #1 target.

Approximately 350,000 of our best U.S. military service members are presently being discharged because they are refusing the “vaccination.”

This obviously means all remaining military personnel are now “vaccinated.”

Over the last few days, approximately 400,000 have just been vaccinated against their will because they could not afford to lose their job and all…