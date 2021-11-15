Our brother, 20-year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant Jeremy Brown, a well-proven AMERICAN HERO, is illegally imprisoned and deep into a Hunger Strike.

He is a prisoner of the Fascist “New World Order.”

Here is a statement that Jeremy made right before going on Hunger Strike:

“To the American people from a prisoner of war in the Globalist War Against America and the National Sovereignty of Independent Nations around the world:

My name is Jeremy Brown.

I am a 20 year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant that served this nation honorably.

In October of 1992, I swore to an Almighty God that I would protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against ALL enemies, Foreign and Domestic; This Constitution that codifies the Rights that God granted us at birth.

I have upheld the Oath as a Ranger, Green Beret, Fire Fighter, Citizen, Business Owner, Coach, US Congressional Candidate and now as a Prisoner of War.

I have been obligated to uphold this oath for 29 years and I have no in…