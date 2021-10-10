Our crowdsourced doc and National Security statement are creating significant waves up the Chain of Command.

Two quick updates:

Earlier this week, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, whose story we featured and have been supporting since he called for accountability throughout the Chain of Command, has been released from the brig and is back home. He still has a long way to go and will face a court martial trial on October 14 at Camp Lejeune, but his release from brig solitary is a victory.

It shows what we can do with the power of our numbers. Many soldiers, Marines and people throughout the media spoke up in defense of Lt. Col. Scheller. We also had 36 members of Congress sign a letter demanding his release. The battle is far from over, but keep making noise and the truth will eventually prevail as we “take down the corrupt actors throughout the chain in a Constitutional manner.”

Speaking of corruption up the chain, regarding all of our soldiers who spoke out about the reckless Total Force nanot…