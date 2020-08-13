Blown away by response to new video!!

I had a bunch of viral videos during the run up to Occupy, but since then my Facebook page has been heavily suppressed - haven’t had more than 100 shares on any posts since then… until now, so AWESOME to see this video take off there.

Given that it is 2-hours long, featuring many well-respected & highly credentialed people with opinions across the political spectrum, and touches on each piece of the corrupt puzzle, this video has been very effective in getting people who are generally dismissive of information that is counter to mainstream and groupthink narratives to start engaging in deeper dialogue.

The response has been incredibly inspiring & deeply heartfelt.

I added a new version to BitChute w/ an alternative ending that is more in alignment w/ latest developments in ongoing activism planning. (watch here)

UPDATE 8/14: Victory!! We got the video unblocked / cleared on YouTube - here it is: