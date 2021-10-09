Have you watched the new 4-hour video yet?

Have you read the National Security Alert we published yesterday?

We do not have much time left before the internet goes down!!

Please share the video & statement as widely as possible!!

If you’ve been on this email list for awhile, you know I have been fighting an all-out war to save lives since COVID started. I’ve had my life turned upside-down and it is an absolute miracle that I am still alive.

Watch the fucking video and read the statement!!

We are fighting an all-out fucking war!!

We need your support. I need your support right now.

Please contribute here.

~ David DeGraw