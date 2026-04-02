A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity

A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity

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Simon's avatar
Simon
4d

Any more info re ‘water power’? Have seen tiny ‘test models’ for decades many times, but nothing ever seems to scale…Is it just cause the inventors keep getting bought off, threatened &/or murdered, or something else going on?

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MUNCHY's avatar
MUNCHY
4d

Do you really think Charles is bright enough and evil enough to be running this show?!

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