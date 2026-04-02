If social media censorship doesn’t radicalize you, you’re already dead.

Time to spill more tea!!!

Who runs the Free Masons? Who runs Israel? Who is the King of Jerusalem?

Who runs the CIA-Mossad-MI6?

Who runs the surveillance state?

Who runs the Bilderberg Group?

Who runs the Royal Institute of International Affairs?

Who runs the World Economic Forum?

Who runs the Republican & Democratic parties?

Who did Epstein work for?

Who protects & surrounds himself with convicted pedos?

Who was conceived & born on the island of Malta?

Who is the Sovereign Head of The Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, aka the Knights of Malta?

Who did Trump go visit on U.S. CONSTITUTION Day so he could bow down, bend the knee & kiss the ring?

Stop being such naïve children… we’re fighting over left v right, liberal v conservative, identity politics… meanwhile, the pedo King is dancin around in his IMPERIAL CROWN.

If you want to know EXACTLY who “they” are, let me be precise & CLEAR:

The power structure around the PEDO in the IMPERIAL CROWN.

Social Media Suppression Is 100% Fascist.

We can’t keep playing nice.

We are self-censoring ourselves into oblivion; keeping quiet out of fear of being shadow banned or kicked off platforms, that’s fascism running wild.

It’s fascist bullshit. We’ve had enough of it.

No more self-censoring.

Social Media platforms are highly strategic military operations that censor Crimes Against Humanity and the science behind it.

Social platforms are weaponized, developed & optimized for Cognitive Warfare, primarily to get people to blindly go along w/ Convergence, meaning the control of biology w/ nanotechnology & frequencies, which is the complete enslavement of YOU, at a molecular & cellular level, beyond your senses & conscious awareness.

What part of that do you not understand?

Follow the Science & Technology >> cell phones, social media, optogenetics & terahertz frequencies...

But... yeah, we’re not allowed to talk about that on social media.

Top 10 Sign’s Social Media Is Run by Fascists:

“#1) Talk about Crimes Against Humanity and the science behind it are heavily suppressed.”

As you can see, I’m done self-censoring…

Here we go, what’s next…

How about more war in the Middle East?

Boots on the ground?

To be 100% CLEAR, a ground invasion into Iran is completely unnecessary!!

WAR has evolved far beyond bullets & bombs.

Follow the Science & Technology.

We can blanket a battlefield in an electromagnetic field & turn off hearts, make people incapacitated, whatever we want to do.

Beyond that, we can make it rain lasers on any chosen millimeter on earth, hitting targets w/ zero collateral damage.

Conventional war, ground troops, bullets & bombs are a brutal & barbaric PSYOP… a completely unnecessary sadistic show to terrify the masses & burn tax dollars 🔥

If a single American gets killed we need to call bullshit & have D-JADO flip the switch & flip the script… to target people responsible for unnecessary death & destruction.

The real question: are the bloodthirsty vampires smart enough to know what we are capable of?

Endangered oligarchies do increasingly crazy & suicidal shit to cling to power…

& the old world order is collapsing…

While the dinosaurs fight fossil fuel wars, we are unleashing clean abundant hydrogen-based energy 🌊

Energy from WATER 💦

No more centralized dirty energy grid…

The Petroleum paradigm is over... the decentralized paradigm is here & unstoppable…

Humanity Unleashed ⚡

As you can see, the gloves are off…

⚡

De Oppresso Liber

🔱

This post was published & obviously suppressed on Facebook here.

If you are on Facebook, and you’ve had enough of the bullshit censorship, share this!!

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Read the Surviving Convergence series preview here: