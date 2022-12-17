I don’t have much time to write, but out of love and respect for you and your family, I have a duty and responsibility to post the truth here in very clear language.

Some people will instantly dismiss this, roll their eyes and scroll away… tragically, they do so at their own peril.

Truth is not for the faint of heart, we have many battle scars to prove that.

However, if you want to survive, please hear me out.

Ease your preconceived notions for a few minutes, because if you are not proactively defending yourself, you will be completely enslaved soon.

Sounds like hyperbole, nonetheless, it is a very real present danger.

In fact, you are surrounded, and the predators are closing in, right now.

Everyone is under individual-specific attack.

Full Spectrum Unconventional Warfare.

You need to understand the battlefield to effectively navigate the covert oppressive forces that are spiraling around you.

As crazy as this all sounds, we can explain it to you in detail.

We are at war, every one of us, whet…