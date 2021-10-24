Ah, apologies for sending a fundraising email... but, we need your support.

We have been gaining solid momentum on many fronts!! We have a growing army but many of us have recently lost jobs due to the fascist, unscientific and unconstitutional mandates.

It’s obviously a difficult time for many people. If you can afford to support us, please know that literally every penny is spent as strategically as possible.

Support your freedom fighters here .

I’ve been working 16 hours a day, 6 days a week, on Sunday’s I try to only put in 8 hours... we’ve been fighting a war since the COVID attack began.

The next week is going to be a huge one. We’ve made tremendous progress in taking down Fauci and we’ve joined forces with many global operators, soldiers and veterans. Check out our new video to see what I mean.

On Rumble here .

On Facebook here .

I am obviously heavily suppressed on Facebook but I primarily use it as a way to send messages directly to the fascist surveillance state.

Check out my stories …