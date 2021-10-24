Your Freedom Fighters 💪❤️💯
Ah, apologies for sending a fundraising email... but, we need your support.
We have been gaining solid momentum on many fronts!! We have a growing army but many of us have recently lost jobs due to the fascist, unscientific and unconstitutional mandates.
It’s obviously a difficult time for many people. If you can afford to support us, please know that literally every penny is spent as strategically as possible.
Support your freedom fighters here.
I’ve been working 16 hours a day, 6 days a week, on Sunday’s I try to only put in 8 hours... we’ve been fighting a war since the COVID attack began.
The next week is going to be a huge one. We’ve made tremendous progress in taking down Fauci and we’ve joined forces with many global operators, soldiers and veterans. Check out our new video to see what I mean.
On Rumble here.
On Facebook here.
I am obviously heavily suppressed on Facebook but I primarily use it as a way to send messages directly to the fascist surveillance state.
Check out my stories …