Thank you to everyone who has donated!! It is consistently the same people who have supported my work over and over again through the years that have kept me in the fight.

Much Gratitude & Love to You 🙏❤️

For everyone who has not contributed a single dollar over the past year…

If you don’t think my work is worth anything to you, unsubscribe from this list now.

I have been deep in the fire battling the most evil people on this planet and I have paid a huge personal price for it.

It is a miracle that I am still alive and able to fight!!

If you don’t realize that me and the group of people that I represent are your best defense against these evil fascists, unsubscribe.

Since COVID started, do you know who has helped saved more lives than us?

NO ONE!!!!

I don’t want to be a rude asshole about it, but I’m just so fucking over the thousands of people who read these emails but NEVER support us with a single fucking dollar.

WE ARE FIGHTING A WAR TO SAVE LIVES!!

Have some fucking respect for the people…