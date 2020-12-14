Last week, through the ominous darkness we had a flash of hope and major breakthrough for all of us when Dr. Pierre Kory, who is part of a team of nationwide ICU doctors that treat the sickest COVID patients, gave testimony at the US Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs hearing on COVID treatments. He was representing the Frontline Covid-19

Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), an organization of doctors who collectively have published over 2000 peer-reviewed studies. He spoke concisely and passionately on the “miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin:”

“Mountains of data have emerged from many [medical] centers and countries around the world showing the miraculous effectiveness of ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick.”

Based on thousands of doctors who take Ivermectin as an effective preventative when treating COVID patients, that bold statement is now well-proven!!

As the FLCCC summed it up: