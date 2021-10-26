All said out of bold tough love & full respect for you & your family…

1) Everyone who has voted in favor of proven harmful mRNA nanotech injections is going to be prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity. I will be emailing out info on a lawsuit that we are supporting. We are also in full support of the 12,500+ doctors and scientists who have officially signed an evidence-based Physicians Declaration accusing COVID policy-makers of “Crimes Against Humanity.”

2) Out of tough love, I need to say this as boldly as I can: If you are complying with mRNA nanotech injection mandates, you are an unwitting suicidal murderer & fascist sympathizer. I understand that most people were propagandized and tragically misinformed when they decided to get the first two injections, but at this point, you have to be brain damaged and highly delusional to not realize how dangerous they are.

3) For people who think that they have been getting vaccines their whole life, so anyone who is against these COVID shots …