Many bombshell new posts in this email, scroll all the way to bottom 🔱

It’s getting hard to keep up with all of our court victories…

After a judge last month rejected the “Pentagon’s” blatant lie that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Comirnaty COVID mRNA injections are “interchangeable,” U.S. military members involved in a lawsuit challenging the military’s COVID mRNA injection mandate filed an amended complaint seeking a new injunction.

Before jumping into this article, I want to reiterate a point we’ve made several times, the “Pentagon” deliberately, strategically deceived military service members into thinking that the injection that they were getting was FDA-approved, which was a COMPLETE LIE!!

That is what the previous victory proved.

As we featured in our POG SOF COM crowdsourced documentary on this subject matter, we had many courageous soldiers saying on camera exactly how they were being lied to, who also provided documentary evidence.

[Note: We have much more footage from service members…