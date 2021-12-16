If you want to know one of the reasons why I was incredibly pissed off in my last email / post, here’s the inside scoop that you will not hear anywhere else…

The covert fascist faction of the CIA ran a PSYOP in their New York Times giving love to themselves and the compromised top of the chain of command, while completely smearing our elite Special Forces Operators, who are risking their lives on the battlefield every day.

This latest CIA PSYOP reeks of pathetic desperation on their part, but I need to make a few points clear.

First point: It’s just a matter of time before the little fascist “New World Order” faction behind these PSYOPS is held accountable for Crimes Against Humanity.

Now that point one is clearly stated, here are a few excerpts from their NY Times hit piece: