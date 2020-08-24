Ivermectin combinations, like HCQ combinations, are being used by doctors all over the world to effectively treat COVID patients, with phenomenal success. As you will see in this video, and this scientific study, doctors are even going as far as saying that Ivermectin combinations are a "cure," and a "real COVID killer."

UPDATE: YouTube has blocked this video. You can now watch it on BitChute here and Facebook here.

Here are highlights from this study: The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro