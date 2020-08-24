Another Proven Effective Life-Saving COVID Treatment Is Being Suppressed
Ivermectin combinations, like HCQ combinations, are being used by doctors all over the world to effectively treat COVID patients, with phenomenal success. As you will see in this video, and this scientific study, doctors are even going as far as saying that Ivermectin combinations are a "cure," and a "real COVID killer."
UPDATE: YouTube has blocked this video. You can now watch it on BitChute here and Facebook here.
Here are highlights from this study: The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
Highlights
•Ivermectin is an inhibitor of the COVID-19 causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro.
•A single treatment able to effect ~5000-fold reduction in virus at 48 h in cell culture.
•Ivermectin is FDA-approved for parasitic infections, and therefore has a potential for repurposing.
•Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines.
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“We report here that Ivermectin, an FDA-approved anti-parasitic previously shown…