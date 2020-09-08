Hearing from people who gave the COVID-19 treatment protocol - featured in this previous report - to their doctor, or who gave it to a sick relative or friend who gave it to their doctor, and are now feeling much better is an incredibly inspiring and heartwarming experience.

If you know anyone who has COVID, please give them this LIFE-SAVING information so they can give it to their doctor. Ivermectin-based treatments have CURED hundreds of thousands of people worldwide!!

Here is the treatment protocol for people who have COVID-19: