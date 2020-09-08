Be Part of the COVID Cure
Hearing from people who gave the COVID-19 treatment protocol - featured in this previous report - to their doctor, or who gave it to a sick relative or friend who gave it to their doctor, and are now feeling much better is an incredibly inspiring and heartwarming experience.
If you know anyone who has COVID, please give them this LIFE-SAVING information so they can give it to their doctor. Ivermectin-based treatments have CURED hundreds of thousands of people worldwide!!
Here is the treatment protocol for people who have COVID-19:
• Ivermectin 12mg - once a day - Day 1, Day 4 and Day 8
• Doxycycline 100mg - twice a day - Day 1 until Day 10
• Zinc supplement - once a day - Day 1 until Day 10
Notes:
• Consult your doctor before taking these medications.
• Most doctors recommend a dosage of Ivermectin of 0.2 mg per kg of body weight, which means that 60 kg body weight leads to a 12 mg dose.
• Exact dosage of zinc depends on individual zinc levels. Physiological stressors, such as infectio…