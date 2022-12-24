Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays to everyone.

Here’s a special gift for you. I put a lot of thought into it…

Critical battlefield intel… concise insight…

As a wise man once said, “If you gaze into the abyss long enough you see the light, not the darkness.”

That’s right… you peer deeply into the abyss so you can find a light through the darkness… you can then open up pathways for people, to help them navigate oppressive forces, to clear a path to shepherd the weak through the valley of darkness.

That’s what we are doing here…

First off, the Great News:

Zero Point energy is real and can be rolled out nationwide, which will make us all 100% self-sufficient for basic necessities on a community level, in alignment with nature, for very little cost.

Zero Point energy is the ultimate weapon to free us from oppressive centralized systems and significantly reduce harmful pollution.

However, leaders of both political parties, the CIA/Pentagon, FBI, DOJ, and BlackRock subsidiaries such as the Federal…