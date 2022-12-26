Here’s another 15-minute voice message with critical info… will be putting these out as frequently as possible...

[watch / listen on Rumble here]

If you haven’t read my latest written post, which is a clear and concise intro to the unconventional warfare that has been launched against us, you can read it here.

We are going to start releasing more info as efficiently and strategically as possible.

We need your support in spreading this info.

We also need your financial support, if you can afford to, please pre-order the book, links below, or donate in support of our efforts here.