"We continue to say unequivocally that the vaccines have been studied effectively and that they are safe, and that's just not true."

In the United States, over 50% of children have chronic inflamed conditions;

1 in 5 have neuro-developmental disabilities;

1 in 10 have ADD / ADHD;

1 in 11 have asthma;

1 in 20 under the age of 5 have seizures;

1 in 35 have autism;

Autoimmune diseases are exponentially rising.

Leading cause: aluminum nanoparticles in "vaccines."

Here is Dr. Larry Palevsky describing the situation in testimony at the Connecticut Public Health Committee Hearing on Required Public School Vaccinations: