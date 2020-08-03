Fact Checking the "Fact" Checkers, Exhibit 1775

As previously reported, most popular "fact" checking companies, such as "FactChecker" / Politifact, are funded by Bill Gates & Big Pharma, with vital political support from Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, whose SuperPAC is flooded with cash from Gates & Big Pharma. In addition to these fake checkers / astroturf censors, another deceptive pseudo-debunker & powerful censor has emerged, "Reuters Fact Check."

To be clear, I have a positive relationship with some people whose insightful investigative reporting has been funded & featured on Reuters. As with most everything else, there are always good people who work for companies that have upper management & board members who have nefarious agendas. That all being said, Reuters Fact Check is proving to be a highly manipulative operation.

To highlight one of many recent examples -- a vitally important example -- their failed & bogus debunking attempt of Dr. Andrew Kaufman's reporting on …