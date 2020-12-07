My most recent post to Facebook started to go viral and then Facebook deleted it and banned me for 3 days. Over the past 6 months, I have had many posts heavily suppressed, flagged with completely bogus “fact” checks & deleted by them. There are two things that Facebook does not allow to become viral:

Life-saving information on effective COVID treatments. Posts that are effective in uniting people with diverse opinions on actionable common ground.

Here is the latest post that they deleted, which is an example of both: