Follow The Science on PSYOPS to Understand the Enslavement of Humanity
Behavioral Scientists Sound Alarm 🚨
While well over a million people died unnecessary deaths because effective non-patented treatments were deliberately systemically suppressed, behavioral scientists weaponized fear to control the global population.
According to behavioral scientists who were members of the Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (SPI-B), we have all been strategically systematically “stunned by the weaponization of behavioral psychology” throughout the pandemic.
In a recently released book, A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponized Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic, author Laura Dodsworth and several whistleblowers expose the Psychological Operations (PSYOPS):
PSYOPS AT-A-GLANCE
Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior (SPI-B), a subcommittee that advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), admit the government is using fear to control and manipulate the population;
SPI-B, which advocated for the use of fear messaging, now says it was une…