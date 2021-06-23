While well over a million people died unnecessary deaths because effective non-patented treatments were deliberately systemically suppressed , behavioral scientists weaponized fear to control the global population.

According to behavioral scientists who were members of the Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (SPI-B), we have all been strategically systematically “stunned by the weaponization of behavioral psychology” throughout the pandemic.

In a recently released book, A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponized Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic, author Laura Dodsworth and several whistleblowers expose the Psychological Operations (PSYOPS):