This interview with Dr. Pierre Kory does an excellent job of laying out many key points that we’ve been reporting on over the past year.

He speaks in very clear terms accurately. I spent valuable time editing this 3-hour interview down to 50-minutes here because it is absolutely critical for people to understand all the issues that are discussed.

Dr. Kory is part of a nationwide U.S. group of COVID Critical Care doctors who have treated and cured thousands of COVID-infected patients with Ivermectin-based treatment protocols.

Dr. Kory has testified twice in Senate Homeland Security hearings on COVID treatments, and is recognized for his work innovating COVID standard of care. He, along with his colleagues at the FLCCC, and many of the most respected doctor groups around the world have been presenting overwhelming evidence proving the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin, and well over one million COVID-infected people have been cured with it.

They discuss the strategic targeted censorship …