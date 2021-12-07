"The hosts, the people who came to that [Event 201] were the big social media companies, the media companies, and Johnson & Johnson, the biggest 'vaccine' company, and it was hosted by three people. One is Bill Gates. Two is George Gao, who is the head of the Chinese CDC, and three is Avril Haines, [who at that time was] the Deputy Director of the CIA.

Avril Haines is today, the top number one spy in the United States. She is the head of Joe Biden’s [Director of National Intelligence] National Security agencies. So she went from Event 201 to becoming the top spy in our country.

Who knew that the CIA is a public health agency? It came as a surprise to me, because the CIA does not do Public Health. The CIA does coup d'états.

Between 1947 and the year 2000, the CIA was engaged in 73 coup d'états, most of them against democracies - one third of the countries in the world.

If you look at Event 201, there was no discussion of public health.

Nobody was talking about how do we get vitamin D to all…