You have probably seen this meme already. I am posting it to commemorate the victory. When I first saw it after yet another major court victory against the unscientific, unconstitutional & harmful mandates, I will admit that I teared up a bit.

Since this pandemic began, we have been fighting hard to save as many lives as possible. We have saved many lives, but well over 2 million people have died unnecessary deaths thus far, and that weighs heavy on my soul... and millions more have been harmed, and will continue to suffer as many more die unnecessarily.



With their latest efforts to attack & harm our children, the feeling of imminent war has been incredibly intense, to say the least.



With these last few major court victories, we have definitely slowed their offensive, and now even the Senate has voted to stop the mandates, although fascist global terrorist bitch boy Biden will obviously veto it.



We still obviously have much work to do. The next few months are high risk. We have the glo…