COVID Accountability Operations are now well underway…

Before jumping into these latest whistleblower documents below, in the previous post we featured a legal memorandum from courageous military leaders to all members of Congress, which detailed how the Department of Defense unlawfully administered Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) mRNA shots by tricking soldiers into believing that they were safe and effective fully licensed FDA-approved shots. They laid out how the Comirnaty bait-and-switch operation was executed and the immense harm it has done to military readiness and morale throughout the ranks.

Here are brief excerpts from the report, which sum up this urgent National Security threat: