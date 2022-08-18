National Security Alert: U.S. Military Pilots Blow Whistle on COVID Shot Injuries
COVID Accountability Operations are now well underway…
Before jumping into these latest whistleblower documents below, in the previous post we featured a legal memorandum from courageous military leaders to all members of Congress, which detailed how the Department of Defense unlawfully administered Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) mRNA shots by tricking soldiers into believing that they were safe and effective fully licensed FDA-approved shots. They laid out how the Comirnaty bait-and-switch operation was executed and the immense harm it has done to military readiness and morale throughout the ranks.
Here are brief excerpts from the report, which sum up this urgent National Security threat:
Military Leaders Blow Whistle on Unlawful COVID Orders
“Whistleblower Report of Illegal Department of Defense Activity
Memorandum for all Members of Congress from Concerned Service Members
Senior DoD officials, supported by the DOJ, misrepresented, circumvented, obfuscated, and ultimately violated U.S. …