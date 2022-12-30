Thank you all for emails… passionate responses… inspiring…

Got a bunch of questions about the CIA… haha… let’s dance…

Many people don’t understand global power, at all… it’s tragic.

Real power is not covered in the mainstream media… because they own the media, always have.

They own everything. It’s all consolidated into BlackRock-Vanguard now.

The old not so hidden globalist aristocracy.

They control the U.S. government, they are the deep state.

The Council on Foreign Relations… the secret society complex that is at the core of the Pentagon’s military industrial complex.

The five secret societies in the Round Table Cabal, that’s where the action is at, real tip of spear.

The old money aristocrats… feudalistic colonial lords, the real power players.

Here’s some suppressed history…

Late 1800’s, early 1900s Carnegie, Rockefeller & Morgan owned the U.S., they joined forces with a cabal of aristocratic globalists, primarily British, Cecil Rhodes and Lord Alfred Milner acolytes.

All the old money arist…