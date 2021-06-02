As people who have been on this email list for the past year know, after I spent time talking to medical experts at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been fighting an all-out war to inform people and doctors worldwide about Ivermectin, life-saving treatment protocols and outrageously corrupt COVID policy decisions.

Throughout the entire process, I’ve personally experienced strategic suppression, censorship and various dirty tactics, as have doctors, medical experts and scientists.

I have literally been living like a refugee in a war zone.

There has been so much unnecessary suffering and unnecessary death!!

It’s grotesque.

Official COVID policy decisions are now definitive proof of systemic Crimes Against Humanity.

The official policy decisions to not treat people with COVID and systemically shutdown well-proven life-saving treatments were viciously barbaric Crimes Against Humanity, which led to MILLIONS of UNNECESSARY DEATHS, and UNNECESSARY LOCKDOWNS that buried people in debt and led …