Here’s another powerful 20-minute video…

[watch on Rumble here]

Thank you for all the heartfelt emails in response to the new article…

We all need to understand the battlefield as precisely as possible.

Most people are too weak, many are too traumatized to acknowledge, let alone analyze and confront, the shadows that be.

It takes profound spiritual strength & fortitude.

Very grateful for all of you Aware Warriors 💪🔱

You are much stronger than you realize 💯

Once enough of us confront the shadow, look it in the eye & expose it to light, the matrix will disintegrate.

At the end of the day, it is all a battle for hearts & minds.

We are much stronger than you realize 💯

Much more to come…

Love to all,

~ David