First off, thank you to everyone who responded to the last email. Very inspiring & heart warming to receive so many passionate responses! Haven’t replied to most yet, will spend more time on them this weekend.

The last email was so long that many of them got bounced to spam. You can read the full long version here.

For you super busy short on time types, here’s a “Greatest Hits” version w/ the most cited quotes. Funny how it is often the weirder off the cuff comments that resonate most.

Speaking of that, let’s kick things off w/ art from @ugonzo_art that features several quotes:

Here’s a high res version of that pic.

If you need some weekend music to get things going, people loved the Castaway King song from last email. I’m going to try to include music as often as possible. Here’s a new Pink Floyd remix ~ We Don’t Need No Thought Control

Quantum Politics Remix

Evolutionary biologist E.O. Wilson summed a key point: