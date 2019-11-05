Someone/thing is now deleting people from our new social network.

Techno-Fascism is no joke!! I'm suffocated on social media & constantly hacked. The graphic above is making light of a really dark situation over here.

I'm seriously living in digital chains.

While I still have some people’s attention, here are PDFs of the 3 extensive reports that I wrote on military spending, which has led to multiple hack attacks and this latest escalation / crackdown on me.

Get them while you can…

Global War Profiteers Vs. The People of the United States

10 Mind-Blowing Pentagon Audit Reports All Americans Need to Know

Pentagon: 95,613 Whistleblower Complaints, Trillions of Tax Dollars Unaccounted For

Under normal circumstances, it would have been relatively easy for me to raise the $5k that we need to kick the social network into gear. However, the number of people I can reach now has been significantly reduced, and we have only raised $1k.

I truly appreciate every dollar of that $1k, this email prob…