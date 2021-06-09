This was meant to be quick Facebook post but it blew up & took on a life of its own…

The F.D.A. & W.H.O. are 100% guilty of Crimes Against Humanity. They strategically suppressed safe, inexpensive, widely available, well-proven life-saving treatments while endorsing expensive, much less effective & significantly more harmful treatments, which led to millions of unnecessary deaths & buried billions of people in debt. The overall harm worldwide is beyond comprehension.

What is it about this that people are not understanding?

That’s a serious & genuine question.

I know the censorship & PSYOPS have been much more sophisticated than people generally realize, and the suppression tactics have been wickedly intense, but it is all so blatantly obvious now.

None of this is rocket science. The systemic accountability mechanisms, the government agencies that are supposed to protect us have been captured & corrupted.

If we don’t hold these “health” agencies accountable, the predatory & inhumane pr…