U.S. military investigators have proved that current CDC Director Robert Redfield, who is in charge of COVID vaccine development and leads the White House COVID Task Force, has a documented history of falsifying scientific data, has perjured himself and has repeatedly lied to Congress and the International scientific community.

U.S. military documents (doc one, two, three) show that Redfield, and his former-assistant Deborah Birx, who is also leading the COVID Task Force, knowingly falsified scientific data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, fraudulently claiming that an HIV vaccine they helped develop was effective.

Two military investigators charged Redfield and Birx with engaging in "a systematic pattern of data manipulation, inappropriate statistical analyses and misleading data presentation in an apparent attempt to promote the usefulness of the GP160 AIDS vaccine."

A subsequent Air Force Tribunal on Scientific Fraud and Misconduct (doc one, two, three) agreed that…