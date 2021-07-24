Today is World Ivermectin Day. For the past year, we have known that Ivermectin-based treatments cure COVID.

When Australia’s CDD Director Dr. Thomas Borody announced the cure to COVID in the summer of 2020, I wrote an extensive report on it and then gave information to doctors worldwide. Since then, we have helped save many lives.

However, every step of the way we have been heavily censored, and my life has been tactically undermined while well over a million people have died unnecessary deaths.

We have been literally fighting a war to save lives.

Due to relentless repetitive propaganda, far too many people are still tragically unaware of provable reality.

As hard as it is to believe, the evidence is clear: COVID is a bio-terrorism campaign to enslave the global population.

If you think that is a conspiracy theory, you’ve been dangerously propagandized by misinformation.

We have clear definitive evidence proving that Anthony Fauci funded the bio-weapons programs that built SARS, in particu…