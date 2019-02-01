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Welcome to the Cognitive Jungle.

If we do not understand the capabilities of the all-pervasive technologies that are around us, and deployed against us, we will be enslaved by them.

We have compassion for everyone, whatever your political opinions may be, because we understand the all-out unconventional war that has been unleashed upon all of us.

Humanity has been deemed obsolete.

As 25-years of extensive scientific, military and government documents prove, the Convergence of man (biology) and machine (technology) is being carried out, without Informed Consent, for total control over humanity and all biological life, as a power grab by those who have Convergent Technologies that the masses do not know exists.

A Sense-Making Mission

In Defense of Humanity

Follow the Science & Technology (S&T)

We must close the ever-widening Knowledge Gap for civilians on S&T developments to achieve a critical mass with Situational Awareness (SA) on the rapidly shifting terrain of emerging Convergent Technologies (CT), as the evolving 5th and 6th Domains of War threaten our survival, Individual Autonomy and Cognitive Sovereignty.

Surviving Convergence, Navigating Unconventional Warfare

Guiding the masses through the Silicon Valley of Convergence, into the new paradigm, fearing no evil.

W e will post a massive archive of documents, a goldmine of knowledge and scientific evidence featuring over 500-pages of selected excerpts and original reporting.

ABOUT DAVID

David DeGraw’s track record of being one of the first people to get the most critical National Security issues correct, while both political parties and the mainstream media have been tragically wrong, speaks for itself.

For over 30 years, he has investigated, analyzed and reported on power politics, systemic corruption, economics and National Security (military spending, war, covert operations, psychological operations).

David exposed trillions of dollars in fraud on Wall Street, then created the 1% vs 99% concept, building the narrative and starting the 99% Movement, uniting people with opinions across the entire political spectrum as an original organizer of the global Occupy Wall Street movement.

David also exposed trillions of dollars in unaccounted for military spending and war profiteering, before leading the charge to get the first ever full scope audit of the Pentagon.

The audit proved David’s prior reporting correct, as it revealed that Pentagon accounting systems are “designed to fail,” unable to track what money is spent on, unable to account for trillions of dollars in assets, and unable to account for how much money is even spent.

The audit clearly proved that trillions of dollars have been looted from the U.S. Treasury with Pentagon financing and accounting systems that operated as “infinite money printers.”

When COVID started, he led the charge to inform the world about Ivermectin and nanotech injections.

David boldly spoke out in support of the Special Operations community and military service members who were refusing to take the COVID shot, and others who were injured by it.

From extensive reporting to producing viral videos featuring whistleblowers, active-duty personnel and combat veterans speaking out, to the POG-SOF-COM network and the historically heroic “Open Letter to U.S. Special Forces and SOCOM,” which courageously called out corrupt, compromised and incompetent leadership at the top of the Chain of Command.

With the help of our nation’s most elite operators, they played a significant role in ending the lockdowns and derailing the COVID “Vaccine Passport” agenda.

Alas, the ever-evolving battle requires eternal vigilance.

Now, in the latest phase of operations against us, David is once again exposing the most critical information and leading the charge…

David is now exposing 5 & 6D Unconventional Warfare Convergence Operations, laying out 25-years of extensive scientific, military and government documents proving that the Convergence of man (biology) and machine (technology) is being carried out, without Informed Consent, for total control over humanity and all biological life, as a power grab by those who have Convergent Technologies that the masses do not know exists.

As if all of that is not shocking enough, he is also reporting on many significant paradigm-shifting scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that have been censored and obscured from public awareness – from decentralized clean abundant hydrogen-based energy to reverse aging, coherent molecular communication, photonics, plasmonics, and the unification of Quantum and Classical physics.

He exposes the Scientific and Medical Establishment as a colossal fraud, while laying out an entirely new paradigm of possibilities.

Throughout this paradigm-shifting series , we will post a massive archive of documents, a goldmine of knowledge and scientific evidence featuring over 500-pages of selected excerpts and original reporting.

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