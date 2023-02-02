A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity
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A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity

February 2023

January 2023

December 2022

Navigating the Battlefield
Thank you all for emails… passionate responses… inspiring…
  David DeGraw
Overcoming Fear (Audio)
Here’s another 20-minute voice message…
  David DeGraw
How Can We Help You?
A question for all the aware and wise people on this email list…
  David DeGraw
Confessions of a Freedom Fighter, Audio Update
Here’s another 15-minute voice message with critical info… will be putting these out as frequently as possible...
  David DeGraw
Christmas Gift For You 🎄🎁✨
Merry Christmas.
  David DeGraw
Battlefield Knowledge Transfer (Audio) Counter Unconventional Warfare - Intro
Comin' in hot… 20-minute voice message…
  David DeGraw
BaAl Blankets the Earth, Master Mason Whistleblowers, Omertà Revealed...
3 new short videos… every video we put out reveals critical pieces of the puzzle…
  David DeGraw
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