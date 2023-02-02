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A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity
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The Real War: Surviving Convergence, Navigating Unconventional Warfare - Defending The Human Domain
Follow the Science & Technology, A Sense-Making Mission In Defense of Humanity
Mar 13
•
David DeGraw
84
19
February 2023
Self-Sufficient Communities – How to Defeat the NWO
We are in a war. We are under attack. If you ignore this fact and do not proactively defend yourself, you will be enslaved or killed off.
Feb 2, 2023
•
David DeGraw
72
24
13
January 2023
The Black Nobility: Hidden History and Present of the Global Oligarchy
This is an accurate, timely, clear and concise summation of the historical roots of the top of the reigning global power pyramid and our present crisis…
Jan 21, 2023
•
David DeGraw
39
13
3
Let's Escape Enslavement Together
Have you listened to the audio message that I sent out 2 days ago?
Jan 4, 2023
•
David DeGraw
15
5
They Are Enslaving Us (Audio)
We are being enslaved.
Jan 2, 2023
•
David DeGraw
13
December 2022
Navigating the Battlefield
Thank you all for emails… passionate responses… inspiring…
Dec 30, 2022
•
David DeGraw
14
7
Overcoming Fear (Audio)
Here’s another 20-minute voice message…
Dec 27, 2022
•
David DeGraw
7
How Can We Help You?
A question for all the aware and wise people on this email list…
Dec 27, 2022
•
David DeGraw
12
15
1
Confessions of a Freedom Fighter, Audio Update
Here’s another 15-minute voice message with critical info… will be putting these out as frequently as possible...
Dec 26, 2022
•
David DeGraw
10
1
Christmas Gift For You 🎄🎁✨
Merry Christmas.
Dec 24, 2022
•
David DeGraw
30
8
Battlefield Knowledge Transfer (Audio) Counter Unconventional Warfare - Intro
Comin' in hot… 20-minute voice message…
Dec 23, 2022
•
David DeGraw
8
BaAl Blankets the Earth, Master Mason Whistleblowers, Omertà Revealed...
3 new short videos… every video we put out reveals critical pieces of the puzzle…
Dec 21, 2022
•
David DeGraw
12
© 2026 David DeGraw
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