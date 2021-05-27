I am putting together a team of people to help expose systemic corruption and Crimes Against Humanity. We have already gathered a mountain of provable-in-court evidence that we need to strategically release and organize awareness-raising campaigns around.

If you want to be involved or collaborate, email me here.

As part of the overall strategy, we are also launching a new crowdsourcing social platform for Evidence-Based News - for the basic concept in beta, see In Defense of Humanity .com.

Here are the primary issues that we will provide evidence for, most of which I have already reported on:

(Note: As absurdly crazy as many of these issues sound, there is no need for any “conspiracy theories,” all of this is provable based on solidly sourced verifiable evidence and corrupt systemic decision-making processes.)

1) There has been a non-patented, safe, inexpensive and readily available cure to COVID, which also stops the spread, that was known by the WHO, CDC, NIH and FDA before the lockdown…